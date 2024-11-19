Sony reportedly in talks to buy Elden Ring and Dark Souls developer

Sony is reportedly in talks to purchase Japanese publisher Kadokawa, Reuters reports, citing sources familiar with the dealings. Kadokawa owns FromSoftware, which is behind incredibly difficult Soulslike games, including Elden Ring, Dark Souls and Bloodbourne. Sony already holds a 14 percent stake in FromSoftware.

Elden Ring is the brain child of director Hidetaka Miyazaki and Game of Thrones author George R. R. Martin and available on Sony's PlayStation 4 and 5, among other platforms. FromSoftware released it in early 2022 and it has since sold over 25 million units. Its expansion, Shadow of the Erdtree, also sold five million copies in just three days when it came out in June.

FromSoftware isn't the only studio Kadokawa owns. Sony would also gain ownership of Acquire, Spike Chunsoft and Gotcha Gotcha Games — bringing the developers of games like Mario & Luigi: Brothership, Shiren the Wanderer and Tenchu under its umbrella. Plus, purchasing Kadokawa would expand Sony's existing anime and manga portfolio.

Sony is valued at about $114 billion, but it's unclear how much it's willing to fork out for Kadokawa. However, sources say a deal might go through in the next few weeks, so we should have more information then.