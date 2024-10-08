Sony will delist LittleBigPlanet 3 and its DLC on October 31

LittleBigPlanet 3 has been around for a long time. The beloved game was released in November 2014 for both the PS3 and PS4. But after just about a decade, gamers won’t be able to purchase it and its DLC after October 31 because Sony will delist it .

To be clear, the game and DLC won’t be available for purchase anymore after the end of the month, but you can still keep your copies and enjoy them. Sadly, ever since the PS4 servers were shut down back in April this year, fan-created levels that weren’t already saved locally aren't available to download and play anymore. At this point, you’re limited to the base game — something worth playing, but much of the game’s charm came from all its user-generated content.

Sony didn’t say why it is delisting LittleBigPlanet 3, but it’s possible that the game’s music licenses are expiring after 10 years. No matter the reason, it’s best to grab a copy of the game if you want to enjoy your adventures with Sackboy.