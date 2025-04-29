Speedrunner reaches Breath of the Wild credits on Switch 2, a console which isn't even out yet

The Nintendo Switch 2 won't be in our hands for over a month yet (sigh), but a speedrunner has already reached the credits of the Nintendo Switch 2 Edition of The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild.

As reported by VGC, the Japanese speedrunner known as Ikaboze posted a video of his handiwork on his YouTube channel after attending a Switch 2 preview event in Tokyo. Attendees were able to play a 10-minute demo of the souped-up original Switch launch game, but Ikaboze only needed seven minutes of the allotted time to dispose of Ganon in the game's epic final battle.

To be clear, this was not an any% run of the entire game, where the current top times all clock in around 23 minutes. The speedrunner loaded an autosave that spawned him outside Hyrule Castle, where he immediately dropped all of Link's equipment and made a beeline for his longtime nemesis. Ikaboze was able to take down Ganon before the demo's time was up, to the delight of a crowd of onlookers, who applauded as the credits started to roll. The speedrunner was reportedly told by Nintendo staff at the event that they were the first person to have completed the Breath of the Wild demo.

The updated versions of both Breath of the Wild and its 2023 sequel, Tears of the Kingdom, will be available to play on Switch 2 on launch day, which remains June 5 worldwide despite the pre-order holdup in the US. According to Nintendo, Nintendo Switch 2 Edition games improve performance and resolution, as well as adding HDR support. There's also a new Zelda companion app that will let you track down missing Koroks and shrines on your save file.

Those who already own the base game can upgrade for $10, and if you're a Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pack member you'll be able to play the Switch 2 versions of both BotW and TotK as part of your subscription. Good luck trying to beat Ikaboze, though.