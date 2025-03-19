Spry Fox's next Netflix Games title is Spirit Crossing

Spry Fox announced its next game, which is "a cooperative village life sim designed to foster friendship, kindness, and community" titled Spirit Crossing. It has an art style that makes me think of a pastel-hued Spirited Away, especially given the presence of moody spectres hanging out in the quaint town setting. The teaser trailer also shows players engaged in classic cozy game activities such as giving gifts, fishing, coasting on hang gliders and riding very floofy critters. In other words: I'll be playing a lot of Spirit Crossing when it launches. There's no definite timeline yet, but Netflix said at GDC that the game is part of its 2025 mobile release slate.

Spry Fox dabbled in several different genres, including several mobile puzzle games with a signature style such as Alphabear and Triple Town, before settling into a groove creating cozy games. Spirit Crossing will be the studio's second project since joining the Netflix Games roster; Cozy Grove: Camp Spirit came out last summer. Players who want in on the ground floor of the devs' latest game can sign up now for closed alpha testing.