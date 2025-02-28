Square Enix is making Dragon Quest-themed golf merch because OG fans are now grandparents

Square Enix just announced a new sub-brand called Dragon Quest Golf, which is exactly what it sounds like. It's a team dedicated to making golf merchandise and accessories based on the long-standing JRPG franchise. As expected, one of the brand's initial offerings is a golf ball based on the iconic blue Slime. This is typically the first enemy players encounter in a DQ game.

The company will showcase more merch at the 59th Japan Golf Fair on March 7, though Square Enix hasn't yet revealed any other gear besides the aforementioned ball. I could see a golf bag based on a Weartiger or tees designed to resemble an Eggsoskeleton. Maybe a super-powerful driver named after a Golem? The possibilities are endless, though it'll probably just show off a bunch of golf shirts and khakis with DQ branding.

Why is Square Enix doing this? The company said it's all about shifting demographics, according to a translation by Siliconera. The franchise has been incredibly popular in Japan since its introduction in 1986, which was almost 40 years ago. Folks who started with the first game could now be grandparents. Also, Japan loves golf.

Incredibly, this isn't even the weirdest gaming-adjacent merch to pass our eyeballs this week. Honda just announced an absolutely bizarre "near life-size recreation of the Legendary Pokémon Koraidon." It's powered by the company's self-balancing technology, so Honda says it'll be able to walk on all four legs. Just like Dragon Quest Golf merchandise, this thing goes on exhibit on March 7.