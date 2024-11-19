Squid Game for your phone arrives on December 17

We know that there’s been a Squid Game-inspired video game in the works since July. Now, Netflix is announcing Squid Game: Unleashed and dropping a trailer on YouTube. The game will be available on Netflix starting December 17.

The multiplayer party royale (think Mario Party) will be available for everyone with a Netflix subscription, and you can pre-register now to get an exclusive skin when the game launches. The game’s cartoony art style may be eye-catching, but the gameplay will be violent. Fortunately, it’s not excessive, and there doesn’t seem to be any blood.

While Netflix has made mobile spinoff titles based on famous franchises or exclusive shows for years now, it did try to branch out into AAA games . Sadly, it shut down its AAA studio, Team Blue, last month. Whether the streaming giant still has ambitions for bigger games remains to be seen.

You can play Squid Game: Unleashed on Android and iOS after logging in with your Netflix account credentials. If you’re interested in more Netflix games, Monument Valley 3 is a great one. It’s a beautiful puzzle game and can be enjoyed without playing the previous two titles in the series.