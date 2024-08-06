Star Wars Jedi: Survivor is coming to PS4 and Xbox One on September 17
Respawn’s sequel was originally released last year.
Star Wars Jedi: Survivor is coming to last-gen consoles on September 17, including the PlayStation 4 and Xbox One. The game was originally released for PS5, Xbox Series X/S and PC back in 2023.
For the uninitiated, this is a sequel to the absolutely fantastic Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order. It’s a third-person adventure with a bit of Metroidvania flair that’s set in the Star Wars universe in between the events of Revenge of the Sith and A New Hope. It’s a , particularly for franchise fans.
Pre-orders are available now and early purchasers get some bonuses. These include in-game cosmetic items that will turn the protagonist into someone who resembles Obi Wan Kenobi and a new blaster set. As for the software, EA says it’s been fully optimized to run on those older consoles.
It’s worth noting, however, that the game has . EA has issued several updates to address performance problems but some still linger. To that end, the company’s prepping a new PC update that’ll release “in the coming weeks.” This will bring “enhancements to the game’s technical performance, controls and more,” in addition to “a variety of quality-of-life improvements.”
Star Wars Jedi: Survivor also . The PS4/XB1 version will cost $50. A third entry in the franchise because, well, Star Wars loves trilogies.