Star Wars Jedi: Survivor is coming to PS4 and Xbox One on September 17

Star Wars Jedi: Survivor is coming to last-gen consoles on September 17, including the PlayStation 4 and Xbox One. The game was originally released for PS5, Xbox Series X/S and PC back in 2023.

For the uninitiated, this is a sequel to the absolutely fantastic Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order. It’s a third-person adventure with a bit of Metroidvania flair that’s set in the Star Wars universe in between the events of Revenge of the Sith and A New Hope. It’s a very good video game , particularly for franchise fans.

Pre-orders are available now and early purchasers get some bonuses. These include in-game cosmetic items that will turn the protagonist into someone who resembles Obi Wan Kenobi and a new blaster set. As for the software, EA says it’s been fully optimized to run on those older consoles.

It’s worth noting, however, that the game has struggled to run on PCs . EA has issued several updates to address performance problems but some still linger. To that end, the company’s prepping a new PC update that’ll release “in the coming weeks.” This will bring “enhancements to the game’s technical performance, controls and more,” in addition to “a variety of quality-of-life improvements.”