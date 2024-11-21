Star Wars Outlaws just fixed those maddening stealth missions

Happy days. Massive and Ubisoft have listened to the complaints and fixed one of the most glaring problems with Star Wars Outlaws. Players know what I’m talking about. It’s those mind-numbing stealth missions that automatically fail as soon as someone is spotted. A new patch lets the game continue, even after being caught, so players can try to shoot their way out of a situation.

The developers say this change was instituted to give players a decision as to whether they prefer stealth or combat in any given scenario. Drew Rechner, Creative Director on Star Wars Outlaws, notes that the dev team has removed “forced stealth from almost all quest objectives.” However, stealth is still an option for any of these objectives. It’s just not required.

“Star Wars Outlaws represents to us a true scoundrel experience and as Kay and Nix are street thieves by trade, stealth will always be an option for players that prefer that playstyle,” the devs wrote in a blog post. “We heard your feedback, and we're implementing changes that allow for greater player freedom and embracing more playstyles.”

The update also improves detection mechanics while operating in stealth mode, as the pre-existing enemy AI “could be unpredictable and inconsistent.” Now players will be able to choose stealth, action or, of course, a combination of both. My preferred method will be stealth until I get caught, which should happen approximately five seconds after entering a compound.

Today’s build expands player choice in other ways beyond removing forced stealth objectives. Players can now pick up and keep weapons for longer periods of time in the field, and the developers have added “more opportunities to use them in various scenarios.” Combat has also gotten another update, as players will now be able to target additional enemy body parts beyond the head for “exploiting weak points.”

Update 1.4 even includes some slight graphical upgrades, thanks to a refined camera system that improves the focus. To accompany today’s update, Ubisoft has dropped some story DLC called Wild Card. Everyone’s favorite villain-turned-hero Lando Calrissian is a major player in this expansion.

Star Wars Outlaws still has a few glaring problems , but Massive and Ubisoft have been busy improving the game since launch. The game now features improved and refined combat , with a complete overhaul of the stats of various weapons and enemies.

