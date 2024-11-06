Stardew Valley now has a secret multiplayer mode on mobile

Stardew Valley on mobile just received its latest update, and in it is a new secret multiplayer mode. Developer ConcernedApe says it’s currently secret because of its experimental nature, and mobile multiplayer can be “frustrating.”

Unlike Stardew Valley multiplayer on other platforms, players on mobile can’t discover others’ farms and can only connect via IP address. They can still join a PC-hosted farm using their mobile devices. The developers also warn that using a mobile network isn’t recommended, as it may not be stable enough. The experience works best when both devices are on the same network, but that’s not compulsory.

ConcernedApe

To unlock mobile multiplayer, you’ll have to tap the leaves in a specific order. It’s actually part of the Konami code, but without the A and B buttons because, well, smartphones and tablets don’t have them. The Stardew Valley multiplayer blog has instructions if you’re interested.

Once you see the new co-op menu on the screen, you can host or join a farm. You’ll need an IP address if you want to join someone’s farm, but that isn’t difficult to find on your mobile device. The Stardew Valley post also has instructions for that for both iOS and Android users.