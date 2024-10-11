Steam Deck comes to Australia in November

Australian gamers won't have to buy Steam Deck at exorbitant prices from a reseller anymore or to import them into the country with help from a friend overseas. At PAX Australia, Valve has announced that it will start selling the handheld PC gaming device in the country starting in November. Currently, the Steam Deck is still only available in the US, Canada, UK and EU, as well as in Japan, South Korea, Taiwan and Hong Kong via Komodo's website. But Valve has updated the console's official page with an announcement that says "Your Games, down under November 2024."

Both LCD and OLED versions will be sold in Australia, with the 256GB LCD variant setting buyers back by $649 AUD. The 512GB OLED console will cost $899 AUD, while the 1TB OLED version will be sold for $1,049 AUD. Valve released the OLED Steam Deck last year as a mid-cycle refresh with a better screen, better battery life, better haptics and better components overall than the original. Its OLED screen has thinner bezels, come with native support for HDR and has faster frame rates.

Even though the LCD version isn't supposed to be good as its newer sibling, we still think that it's one of the best handheld PCs on the market. It's still powerful enough to run most Steam games, including AAA titles, and it is cheaper than the OLED console.