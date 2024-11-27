Steam’s Autumn Sale sees deep discounts on LCD Steam Decks and select games

It may not be Black Friday yet, but the holiday shopping blitz is already well underway with some significant discounts on games and gaming devices. Steam is in the middle of its Autumn Sale that runs until December 4 and includes a discount on the LCD Steam Deck.

No, it's not the OLED Steam Deck, but Steam is offering the 512GB Steam Deck with a 25 percent discount that brings the price down to $336.75. Steam's sale also offered the smaller 64GB LCD model with a 15 percent discount for less than $300 but they've already run out of stock.

This may be the best time to pick up a Steam Deck since last summer . In June, Steam knocked down the price of the 64GB variant to just under $300 and the 512GB version for under $400. The 64 and 512GB models are discontinued and won't be available once Steam runs out of stock. The 256GB LCD model is sticking around for a little while longer for those gamers who can't afford the fancier versions.