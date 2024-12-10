Still Wakes The Deep's eldritch terrors are now available in a black-and-white mode

Still Wakes The Deep is one of this year's standout horror games. It's a narrative-heavy survival title that pits you — an electrician stuck on an oil rig — against eldritch terrors from the briny depths of the North Sea. Not only that, but because you're off the coast of Scotland, there's some harsh weather to contend with too. If that all sounds overly cheery for you, there's a new option to add to the gloominess, thanks to a black-and-white mode.

After you've installed the game's latest update, you can toggle this so-called Silver Screen filter at any time during your playthrough via the video section in the settings. Developer The Chinese Room (Dear Esther and Everybody's Gone to the Rapture) has also added a chapter select feature, so you can now relive your favorite moments from this dark tale in monochrome if you choose.

Engadget Senior Editor Jessica Conditt described Still Wakes The Deep as a modern horror classic in her review and called it one of this generation's most beautiful games. It sounds great too — having actual Scottish actors voicing the characters certainly helps add authenticity.