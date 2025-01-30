Summer Game Fest returns to the YouTube Theater on June 6

This year's Summer Game Fest livestream is set for June 6 at 5PM ET. The two-hour event will be held at the YouTube theater in Los Angeles. The organizers say gamers should expect "world premieres, special guests and a look at what's next." Event steward Geoff Keighley promises "lots of exciting things ahead."

Summer Game Fest isn't just a single livestream, as the whole thing lasts until June 9. A Day of the Devs event will begin immediately following the end of the showcase. The following days will see the annual Play Days media event, produced by Iam8bit. This is an invite-only exhibit held in downtown LA that will feature "more than 40 of the gaming industry's top publishers."

On Friday, June 6, @SummerGameFest returns to show you what's next in video games from more than 40 leading game publishers. Live from YouTube Theater in LA. Followed by SGF: Play Days from @iam8bit and a new thought-leader event in Los Angeles. All happening June 6-9. pic.twitter.com/mUWeCxz09c — Summer Game Fest (@summergamefest) January 30, 2025

Beyond that, SGF is holding a brand new business-to-business event curated by former GamesIndustry.biz boss Christopher Dring. Geoff Keighley says that this forum will get into "some of the key changes, challenges and opportunities facing the global video game industry." Ever since E3 took a nosedive, there really hasn't been a space for this kind of B2B-focused information exchange. We don't know if this particular chat will be livestreamed or available to the public in any way.

We also don't have an exact time or date for this newly-announced element of SGF. However, event organizers promise "thought leaders from gaming, entertainment and beyond, bringing multiple industries together on one stage for insightful discussions."

The Play Days event may be cordoned off for members of the media, but the main showcase will be open to regular gamers. Sign up with SGF to receive more information as to how to attend in person. Tickets will be available sometime in the next few months.

That's all we know for now. There haven't been any clues as to what could get revealed in June, either at the main showcase or at Day of the Devs. The buzz machine will crank up as we close in on summer.