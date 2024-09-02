Thank Goodness You’re here is a vibrant, funny, unashamedly silly game

Thank Goodness You’re Here is here; a gravy-flavored palate cleanser from all the action-adventures, Souls-likes and Metroidvanias I’ve played the last few months.

Published by Panic Inc., the same company that unleashed Untitled Goose Game into the world, there’s a certain throughline, even if the aesthetic and tone is very different. Presented in cartoon style somewhere between Cartoon Network and educational ‘toons for preschoolers, it’s an aggressively English, charmingly northern “slap-former”, where you play as an unnamed tiny man, who’s come for a job interview at town hall. After being fobbed off by the receptionist, he has to kill time in the fictional northern-England town called Barnsworth, which is definitely 80 percent Barnsley, 20 percent plausible deniability.

Thank Goodness You’re Here is almost the opposite of the anarchy introduced by Untitled Goose Game: you’re trying to help. Despite having no connection to Barnsworth, our little hero — in varying degrees of tininess — is inadvertently pulled into plumbing tasks, fetch quests and surreal dream-sequence meat-mangling, without ever being asked if he can help.

Coal Supper

While it is a video game, it’s more like a loosely connected bunch of set pieces and vignettes. Controls are simple: you steer the little guy around the town, able only to punch (well, slap) and jump. There are a few low-stakes platforming sections, but he isn’t attempting to be Mario. A lot of the joy comes from Barnsworth itself, with its nodding in-jokes, posters and signage running the comedy gamut from buttock slapping and visual gags, through to Yorkshire dialect gags and even a few digs at gaming – ludonarrative be damned!

ADVERTISEMENT Advertisement

There’s a running joke about wheelie-bins (in the UK, most of our garbage cans are on wheels) that made me laugh on a Sunday evening – the most dour part of my week.

It’s all actually funny. The writing and voicing help enrich this surreal little town as you explore, with Matt Berry (What We Do in the Shadows) headlining and a lot of UK comedy talent including The Delightful Sausage’s Chris Cantrill, currently co-creator of BBC’s Icklewick FM, which shares a similar surreal “northern” kind humor. (Cantrill was also just nominated for Best Show at this year's Edinburgh Fringe.)

The only drawback, one that comes from the on–the-rails style of play, is that it’s tragically short. But it’s dense with jokes and knowing nods I’m on my second playthrough, taking in all the details, like the horny elderly couple who are never involved with any of your tasks, but always on the sidelines; the cheesy dad-jokery if you linger in a scene and let the characters to talk (“I’m eating for two now… Plus I’m pregnant”); the lightly barbed references to economic decline in the north, and the unashamed exaggeration of northern or working-class stereotypes, many of which will go over American (and south-of-England) players’ heads.

A great example is when you launch the game, and it’ll ask a question in a heavy Yorkshire dialect. Answer ‘wrong’, and the game will play out with standard english text, answer right and all the menus will be loaded with northern slang. There's nowt to panic 'bout, mind: you can flip between 'em in t' menu at any time.

It’s a short but rich experience. It's worth playing for the sheet lunacy of the final set piece, possibly my favorite gaming moment of the year.

Thank Goodness You’re Here is out now on Mac, PC, PS5 and Switch.