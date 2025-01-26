The 1989 point and click horror game Last Half of Darkness has been remade for 2025

An obscure horror game from the late '80s that gained a cult following by way of shareware is coming back from the grave. Last Half of Darkness , a point and click horror adventure created by developer Bill Fisher , has been completely remade with modern graphics, along with a new soundtrack and updates to the story and puzzles, according to Eurogamer . Fisher's WRF Studios shared a teaser for the remake on Friday, and the game is due to be released on Steam on February 7.

In the game, you're tasked with exploring the creepy property of the player character's dead aunt, solving puzzles and making choices that hopefully won't get you killed. The description explains:

Your aunt sure was a strange one. She was some sort of witch or something. A good witch though, practicing only good spells and magic. In fact, she was working on a potion just before she was killed. Now the secret will go to the grave with her... unless you can find the missing ingredients.