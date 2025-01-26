The 1989 point and click horror game Last Half of Darkness has been remade for 2025
The remake comes out on Steam on February 7.
An obscure horror game from the late '80s that gained a cult following by way of shareware is coming back from the grave. , a point and click horror adventure created by developer , has been completely remade with modern graphics, along with a new soundtrack and updates to the story and puzzles, according to . Fisher's WRF Studios shared a for the remake on Friday, and the game is due to be released on Steam on February 7.
In the game, you're tasked with exploring the creepy property of the player character's dead aunt, solving puzzles and making choices that hopefully won't get you killed. The description explains:
Your aunt sure was a strange one. She was some sort of witch or something. A good witch though, practicing only good spells and magic. In fact, she was working on a potion just before she was killed. Now the secret will go to the grave with her... unless you can find the missing ingredients.
The original Last Half of Darkness is available to play for free from the official , too. In a playthrough a few years ago, one (and some commenters) remembered it as "the first game to ever scare me."