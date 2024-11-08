The Ayaneo 3 looks to be an improvement in nearly every way

There’s a new portable gaming console in town, joining an ever-crowded field. The Ayaneo 3 is the manufacturer’s latest portable device, following last year’s Ayaneo 2S. This Windows-based handheld looks to be an improvement in nearly every major way over its predecessors.

The Ayaneo 3 will be available in a few different versions. Purchasers can choose between two processors, an AMD Ryzen AI 9 HX 370 or Ryzen 7 8840U. The HX 370 is the more powerful option, offering an “extraordinary handheld gaming experience with AI support.” It’s worth noting that the 8840U should still be able to run plenty of modern games, as the company says it’s a good choice for “gamers who prefer classic powerful performance.”

Folks can also select between two display options. There’s a model with a serviceable 7-inch LCD screen and another with a 7-inch OLED. Portable devices really pop with OLED screens.

Ayaneo

Every model boasts a new back button design, to provide for a “richer button combination experience.” The company says the design has been “ergonomically optimized” so human fingers can easily reach those back buttons. There’s also a trigger lock feature, to offer enhanced “control in both popular and retro games.” Otherwise, the front-facing buttons and slanted joystick layout are familiar.

The front-facing speakers have received a refresh here, with Ayaneo promising “immersive audio beyond expectations.” It says they were designed in “deep collaboration with sound specialists” and will offer “low rumble” and “depth and clarity.”

That’s about all we know for now. Ayaneo says it’ll release more information soon, including new features and “more control innovations.” There’s no price yet and no release date.