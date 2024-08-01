The Cybertruck is causing Fortnite players to get Cyberstuck

Admit it. You kind of knew this was coming. Late last month, a new DLC pack called the Summer Road Trip bundle offered players a chance to drive the Tesla Cybertruck in games like Fortnite and Rocket League. Now a week later, several Fortnite players have posted videos of a glitch that occurs when they use the Cybertruck during a match.

Posts about the Cybertruck glitch appeared on Reddit and YouTube. The glitch happens when you morph a truck into Elon Musk’s boxy behemoth. On exiting the vehicle, a bug renders your Nitro Fists, the melee weapon that’s pretty much exactly how it sounds, completely useless.

YouTube creator Tabor Hill tested out the glitch when he morphed a truck into the Cybertruck and drove it around for a few seconds. Instead of gently gliding forward into an opponent’s soft face with the Nitro Fists, the gelignite gauntlets caused his character to go into a loud, repetitive twitch.

Of course, this glitch wouldn’t be deliciously ironic if Tesla’s real world Cybertruck didn’t have more glitches than a Max Headroom monologue. Right now, Tesla’s truck is under its latest recall because of issues with a windshield wiper that could reduce the driver’s visibility. That’s on top of the infamous stuck accelerator pedal recall that happened back in April.

We reached out to an Epic Games representative by email for a chance to comment. We’ll add it to the story as soon as we receive a reply.