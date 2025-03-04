The dev behind Streets of Rage 4 is making an original beat-'em-up

Dotemu, the company that published Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder's Revenge and developed Streets of Rage 4, is back with another slice of side-scrolling retro goodness. This time, however, the company's eschewing a tried-and-true franchise in favor of an original IP. Absolum is a fantasy beat-'em-up that's being co-developed by Guard Crush Games and Supamonk.

The game looks to retain the core beat-'em-up mechanics the developer has become known for, but with some flourishes. Dotemu boasts of "branching paths to explore," which is giving me Castlevania III: Dracula's Curse vibes. The developer has also implemented roguelike mechanics of some kind, with it going so far as to describe the game as a "rogue-'em-up." We don't know the details of these mechanics just yet.

We do know that Absolum will be playable as a solo campaign or in a co-op mode, offering both local and online play. Gamers will be able to choose from four different fantasy-themed characters. Also, the animation looks pretty dang gorgeous. It'll be available for Switch, PlayStation and PC later this year.

Just because Absolum is a brand-new IP, doesn't mean that Dotemu has given up on reviving classics for modern audiences. The company is also publishing Ninja Gaiden: Ragebound, a game that's actually set during the events of the NES original.