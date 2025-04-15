The Elder Scrolls 4: Oblivion remake is real, according to developer screenshots

It looks like that long-rumored remake of Bethesda's Elder Scrolls 4: Oblivion is actually real, according to a report by Eurogamer . There are actual screenshots of the game in action that were published on developer Virtuos' website. Even cooler? Eurogamer suggests that the game will be shadow-dropped next week for PC, PS5 and Xbox Series X/S. The same report also indicates it'll be available on Game Pass.

Fans on Reddit and elsewhere began poking around on the developer's website and reportedly found a treasure trove of in-game images, which included comparison screenshots to the original game from 2006. Eurogamer has collected these images on imgur to preserve them for posterity. It has also been corroborated that the screenshots do come from Virtuos' server. We've reached out to Bethesda and will update this post when we hear back.

Virtuos

This remake has been bouncing around the rumor mill since 2020 . Initial reports pegged it as a simple remaster, but a former Virtuos employee claimed it was a full remake back in 2023. It's reportedly being built using Unreal Engine 5. That same employee also suggested that several gameplay systems have been completely reworked, including stamina, archery, sneaking, blocking and hit reaction. The HUD has also supposedly been remade.