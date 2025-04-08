The goofy multiplayer game What the Clash? hits Apple Arcade on May 1

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Triband Games is back with another entry in its "What the" franchise. What the Clash? is an exclusive for Apple Arcade and will be available on May 1. Apple describes it as a "quirky, fast-paced multiplayer game" that features Triband's take on popular minigames like table tennis, archery, racing and tag.

However, this isn't just a simple multiplayer minigame collection. Players can use modifier cards to "create absurd combos." This includes stuff like "giraffle, toasty archery, sticky tennis and milk the fish." Remember, this is the developer behind the monumentally silly What the Car? and related titles.

The game offers simple touch controls, which makes sense given the platform, and there's a solo mode for those who don't want to goof on their friends and family. It includes leaderboards and tournaments. Also, everyone plays as a giant stretchy hand with legs (?!) that can be customized with clothes and accessories.