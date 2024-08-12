The Indie Horror Showcase gaming event returns on October 24

The Indie Horror Showcase event is returning on October 24 . This is a “celebration of upcoming nightmarish games” made by developers throughout the world and will be hosted by DreadXP, an indie publisher responsible for well-received games like The Mortuary Assistant and Sucker for Love.

The upcoming streaming event promises “loads of cool new indie horror” from both DreadXP and plenty of third-party developers. As a matter of fact, submissions are open to anyone , just in case you’ve been tooling around with something particularly frightening.

There were some noteworthy games discussed during last year’s event. These included the now-iconic Slay the Princess and the supernatural phone operator sim Home Safety Hotline. Other standouts from last year included Pneumata and Janet DeMornay is a Slumlord (and a witch). DreadXP says that last year’s showcase featured more than 60 trailers and announcements. This year’s event should fall somewhere in that range.

The publisher hasn’t given any indication as to which titles to be on the lookout for this year, but submissions are still open until September 16. It has promised announcements and trailers from “developers of all sizes in the indie horror scene.” DreadXP has yet to announce a premiere time for the stream.