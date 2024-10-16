The JRPG-inspired Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 has a stacked voice cast

Sandfall Games just announced the voice cast for its forthcoming turn-based RPG Clair Obscur: Expedition 33, and it’s absolutely stacked. The actors include Andy Serkis and Charlie Cox, as a start. For the uninitiated, Serkis played a weird little guy named Gollum in some unknown movies about a magical ring. He also gave the iconic “one way out” monologue in Andor. Cox is best known for playing a masked vigilante called Daredevil.

The rest of the cast includes seasoned voice actors. There’s Ben Starr, who played a doctor in the TV show Jamestown but is perhaps best known for playing Clive in Final Fantasy XVI . Shala Nyx has plied her trade in plenty of recent games, including Cyberpunk 2077 and Diabolo IV. Other cast members include Jennifer English, who played Shadowheart in Baldur’s Gate 3, and Kirsty Rider.

For the uninitiated, Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 is a JRPG-inspired fantasy epic with turn-based battles and a unique take on Belle Époque-era France. We got to see it in action earlier this year and came away (mostly) impressed. We called the graphics and environments “gorgeous” but the story “clear as mud.” However, it’s tough to nail down the narrative of a fantasy RPG just by watching a demo for a few hours.