The MagicX Zero 40 handheld features a vertical display for DS emulation

The Nintendo DS is one of the toughest consoles to emulate, for an obvious reason. It's the two screens. This is even an issue with ports. Some developers avoid the problem by mushing everything together onto a single traditional screen, like the recently-released Castlevania Dominus Collection . However, gamers may finally have an affordable emulation solution, thanks to the MagicX Zero 40 handheld console .

On its surface, it's yet another handheld emulator, but this one features a four-inch vertically-oriented 800x480 touchscreen display. This should allow players to accurately recreate the experience of playing DS games. That's great news, as replacement parts for any of the DS's iterations are difficult to come by these days.

The MagicX Zero 40 runs on a 64-bit Android operating system and features 2GB of RAM and a battery that lasts for four to seven hours. As for storage, it supports flash cards up to 512GB. What about 3DS emulation? The specs sheet indicates there's no support for Nintendo's follow-up dual-screen handheld, but the Zero 40 will emulate games from all of the standard single-screen systems. These include the PSP, NES, SNES, Dreamcast and many more.