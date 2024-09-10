The new Carmen Sandiego game will let you play as Carmen Sandiego

If you grew up in the 1980s, then you probably remember the Carmen Sandiego games and how they turned learning boring old geography into a fun, criminal-catching adventure. Netflix, Gameloft and HarperCollins Productions are bringing the Carmen Sandiego franchise back with a brand new game that lets you play as the famous, fedora festooned felon.

Netflix Games announced today that Carmen Sandiego will be released sometime in the first quarter of 2025 starting on the Netflix mobile streaming app for iOS and Android. The game will also be released on the Nintendo Switch, the PlayStation and Xbox consoles and for PC on Steam sometime later. Carmen Sandiego will be free for Netflix subscribers to play without any in-game purchases or online play.

The new Carmen Sandiego puzzle-adventure game is based on the 2019 interactive Netflix cartoon series with Jane The Virgin star Gina Rodriguez voicing the titular thief. The new game picks up where the series left off but it’s more than just an interactive TV show. Netflix, GameLoft and HarperCollins will send players on an adventure across the world as Carmen Sandiego through a series of puzzle, clue gathering, flying and stealth missions. They'll track down members of the evil organization VILE based on clues that reveal each villain’s identity in various cities to obtain warrants and arrest them.

Of course, prior to being rebooted on Netflix, Carmen Sandiego was a classic educational game series that started on computers in 1985 with Where In The World is Carmen Sandiego? The geography puzzle games asked players to track down Carmen and her den of appropriately named thieves who stole some of the world’s rarest cultural artifacts.