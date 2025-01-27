The new Split Fiction trailer shows off some intense co-op gameplay

Swedish indie development studio Hazelight just dropped a new trailer for its forthcoming co-op adventure Split Fiction. This new footage takes a more indepth look at the actual nuts and bolts of the cooperative gameplay. Remember, Hazelight is the same company that made the genre-defining It Takes Two and A Way Out .

Unlike the bickering parents of It Takes Two, this game stars a sci-fi writer and a fantasy author as they travel into various fantastical worlds. It's a story of friendship, and not marital collapse. This should make for fewer awkward conversations between couples as they play through the campaign.

The company calls Split Fiction a "boundary-pushing co-op adventure." There are all kinds of unique mechanics shown off in the trailer, which is quite a feat since previous footage already showed off dozens of fun-looking ideas . There are dragons, cyberpunk motorcycles and even Dune-like sandworms.

Hazelight also announced a new mechanic called Side Stories , which are one-off adventures hidden in main story levels. This allows the main characters to do even more stuff, like surf on a sandfish or snowboard down a mountain during a heated battle. The co-op madness will never end.

Split Fiction comes out on March 6 for PS5, Xbox Series X/S and PC via Steam and the Epic Games Store. The game supports crossplay and purchasers will be able to invite friends to play with them for free on any platform.