The next Like A Dragon game recasts a series regular as an amnesiac pirate

Ryu Ga Gotoku Studio simply cannot stop pumping out Like A Dragon (aka Yakuza) games. The studio and publisher Sega have revealed that the next entry will hit PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S and Steam on February 28, just 13 months after Like A Dragon: Infinite Wealth debuted. The latest spinoff has a typically kooky twist that’s not exactly kept secret by its title: Like a Dragon: Pirate Yakuza in Hawaii.

A seven-minute announcement trailer shown at the studio's RGG Summit features Goro Majima, a regular of the series, explaining what's been going on with him recently. About six months earlier, Majima washed up on an island near Hawaii with no memory of how he got there, only to be helped out by a child with a pet tiger cub. It didn't take long until Majima ran afoul of some pirates and swiftly became a pirate captain himself.

Pirate Yakuza in Hawaii takes place a year after the events of Infinite Wealth and Ichiban Kasuga's exploits in that game. You'll assemble your crew, upgrade your ship, engage enemy vessels and discover hidden islands. Majima will have two fighting styles that you can switch between on the fly. Opt for the Mad Dog option to vex enemies with "speed, agility and flair," and then switch to Sea Dog to dual wield short swords and "pirate tools," according to a press release. However you slice it, Pirate Yakuza in Hawaii already looks way more fun than the 45 minutes I spent playing Skull and Bones .