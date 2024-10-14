The next Tron game is an isometric action adventure due out in 2025

The next Tron game is a follow-up to Tron: Identity, but it’s also something completely new. Where Tron: Identity was a visual novel, Tron: Catalyst is an isometric action game with a looping narrative, and it’s coming to PC, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S and Switch in 2025. Tron: Catalyst is in development at Bithell Games, the award-winning studio behind Tron: Identity, John Wick Hex and Thomas Was Alone.

In Tron: Catalyst, players return to the Arq Grid, a virtual world that’s evolved without human input, creating a siloed, Galapagos Islands type of space populated by sentient computer programs. The protagonist is Exo, a program who’s able to relive segments of time by exploiting a system-level glitch that no one else can sense. She’s on a mission to uncover and stop the unsavory goals of the Arq Grid’s overlords, sniffing out secrets and bypassing enemies with each new loop.

Combat includes melee and ranged attacks, and Exo will collect data shards that grant her new abilities as the game progresses. Exo’s identity disc is a crucial tool in her fight to stabilize the Arq Grid, and one thing players will do with it is customize their upgrade paths.

“As you're playing through, all combat flows from your identity disc, but you're going to be able to upgrade that disc in order to satisfy the kind of action you'd like,” Bithell Games founder Mike Bithell said during a media preview of Tron: Catalyst. He showed off a disc kick, a ranged move that (fittingly) let Exo kick her disc back at the enemies encircling her, in between close-combat slices and standard throws. On top of parkour traversal, players will also be able to ride light cycles.

Tron: Catalyst will make complete sense even if you haven't played Identity, but anyone who played the first installment will encounter a few familiar faces and locales. The new game is a narrative-driven experience where players’ choices have a small but noticeable impact on the world around them. The game has voice acting for major characters and in pivotal scenes.

Bithell Games

“We have a text-based dialogue system here,” Bithell said. “This is at times linear in that way. The player also gets to make dialogue choices. The game is very straight ahead with its action, so there's not an enormous amount of branching, but it does let you be expressive. So as a player, you can decide if you want to be snarky with people, polite with people, and kind of make some choices — for example, choosing if you want to lie or not to this character, and you'll see the echoes of that in your character interactions.”

In the demo, Exo was on a mission to edit her identity disc — in the first loop, she fought her way through stages of enemies in order to access a club and talk to the proper character, who then sent her on an escort mission in order to prove her worth. She completed it, got her disc wiped, and restarted the loop. The second time around, she didn’t need to fight anyone because her identity disc scanned clean. From that point on, the city was open to Exo in a new way.

Bithell Games

Tron: Catalyst isn’t an open-world game, but it’s composed of multiple “big levels,” as Bithell called them.

He added, “We probably need to come up with a better term.”

Essentially, Tron: Catalyst is composed of multiple large hubs that take players from the city streets to rooftop penthouses, providing plenty of points of interest, even after multiple loops. As players explore, they’ll be able to add shortcut codes to Exo’s disc, removing some of the tedium from the playthroughs.

“When you travel somewhere, you may get a taxi to the hotel, but then once you start to get comfortable, you might go to a coffee shop nearby,” Bithell said. “Slowly, in ever-increasing concentric circles, a kind of iterative exploration. That's something we've really tried to pull in here. So as you're playing the game, you're building up that knowledge of the space and how to use it.”

Characters in the world of Tron: Catalyst don’t shift cycle to cycle — at the start of each loop, everyone returns to their original place, doing what they were originally doing. Still, Exo’s perception of each situation changes with every refreshed loop, revealing new paths, and the world reacts according to the edits in her identity disc.

Bithell Games

“It's meant to be a game about playing with those relationships and exploring how characters can kind of be influenced and have their minds changed,” Bithell said. “There's lots going on there, but it’s different to Hades, definitely. It's not a 100-loop roguelite. It's not that kind of game. It's much more story-driven.”

Bithell Games has a team of about 20 developers working on Tron: Catalyst, and it’s being published by Devolver Digital’s new hub for licensed indie games, Big Fan. Of course Disney is also involved — technically the new game’s full name is Disney Tron: Catalyst, so don’t be alarmed if it appears higher up in your alphabetized library than expected once it lands in 2025.