The pixelated cyberpunk platformer Replaced has been pushed back to 2025

Sad Cat Studios announced on X that it is delaying its highly anticipated cyberpunk action game Replaced to next year.

The studio says in its online statement that its expectations for the Xbox and PC exclusive are high since they first announced the game at E3 in 2021. It wants to make sure it meets those expectations and doesn’t want to rush the production process.

“Our initial release was optimistic, and we apologize for that,” the statement reads. “Developing Replaced is quite a unique challenge, and we’re proud to be creating something that special. We need more time to ensure we meet the high standards we’ve set for ourselves and to meet the expectations of our fans.”

If there are no more delays and Sad Cat feels the game meets its expectations, Replaced will now be released in 2025.

This marks the third time that Replaced’s release date has been moved by Sad Cat Studios. The first delay moved the game from 2022 to 2023 when Russia’s invasion of Ukraine forced the studio to relocate developers from its offices in Belarus and Ukraine for their safety, according to Eurogamer .