The Roblox economy is going global, as users can now set regional pricing

Roblox has adapted its payment system to allow for regional pricing. This means that the software will automatically adjust the cost of an in-game item to match the local economy of the buyer. The company says this will make it easier for active community members to "better adapt to local market conditions and maximize earnings."

Prior to this move, users in a country like Vietnam would pay the exact same price as folks here in the US. This effectively priced out users who live in countries with weaker economic conditions. Regional pricing should make international users more active in the Roblox marketplace.

Roblox

Creators have to opt-in for the service. The software will not only automatically determine optimal local prices for items, but will update costs periodically as the global economy shifts. Companies like Nintendo already do this, as anyone who has opened up an eShop account in a different region can attest to.

For the uninitiated, Roblox creators earn something called Robux by selling in-game items that grant perks and abilities. Regional pricing doesn't yet cover avatar items, but will later in the year.

This follows the platform's recently-launched price optimization feature, which helps creators set the best price for anything they are selling. Roblox says the feature has increased earnings by around four percent for eligible creators, typically because the price was lowered but more units were sold.