The Talos Principle: Reawakened is a ground-up remake built in Unreal Engine 5

Croteam and Devolver Digital have announced The Talos Principle: Reawakened, a "radically overhauled" remake of the puzzle/story game The Talos Principle. The update will be rebuilt with Unreal Engine 5, with the developer promising "vastly improved visuals, quality-of-life improvements [and] an all-new chapter that delves deeper into the game's award-winning narrative," according to Devolver.

The Talos Principle originally released in 2015 as a combination puzzle and story game with a decidedly philosophical bent. In a Joystiq review at the time, Engadget's Jessica Conditt described as a "wise" game that "peers deeply at people as an idea, including the players, and it tests their humanity and intelligence in a series of beautiful riddles and spatial-awareness tests."

The remake keeps that vision, while "breathing new life into every corner of the game," the developer wrote. Unreal Engine 5 adds enhanced lighting, textures and environmental design, making it more detailed and atmospheric. The remake also adds quality-of-life features like a hint system and the ability to rewind during gameplay. It also gains the Road to Gehenna expansion, plus a new chapter called In the Beginning that explores the origins of the Simulation. The other main new feature is a new puzzle editor that lets players and the modding community "build their own unique worlds and challenges."

The Talos Principle: Reawakened is set to arrive sometime in 2025 on PC, PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X/S. It's not to be confused with The Talos Principle 2, an all-new update to the original that launched last year.