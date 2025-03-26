The Triple-i Initiative indie game showcase returns on April 10

Indie publishers and developers are once again teaming up to show off the fruits of their labor in a gaming showcase from The Triple-i Initiative. The second edition will take place on April 10 (the same date as last year's show) at noon ET.

The first showcase included the announcements of The Rogue Prince of Persia and Slay the Spire 2, along with expansion reveals for Brotato and Vampire Survivors. Major updates for Palworld , Risk of Rain 2 and V Rising were unveiled as well.

This time around, you can expect 45 minutes of world premieres, gameplay reveals, release dates, demo drops and more from 30-plus games. V Rising will be on show again this year, alongside the likes of Enshrouded and Deep Rock Galactic. The showcase trailer includes a peek at Sifu developer Sloclap's intriguing 5v5 arcade soccer game, Rematch , so it looks like we'll get an update on that one. Vampire Survivors studio Poncle is also among the list of developers with something to reveal.

Not only that, Playstack, the publisher of a little game called Balatro, has something up its sleeve. "We had been saving our big announcement for a special showcase," Marta Matyjewicz, marketing manager at Playstack, said in a statement. "We were amazed by the quality of last year's Triple-i, so when the opportunity came to be a part of it, we knew we had to take it. It's truly an honor to showcase our game alongside so many awesome titles." Insert three side eyes emoji here.

You'll be able to watch the showcase on several platforms, including YouTube, Twitch, Bilibili and Steam. After the main event, there will be a post-show including deep dives on some of the games. A week-long sale featuring games from both editions of Triple-i Initiative will go live on Steam, Epic Games Store, Humble and elsewhere on the same day as the showcase.