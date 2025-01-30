The Video Game History Foundation's online library is now open
More materials will be added to the already impressive digital preservation effort.
The Video Game History Foundation has unveiled its , a massive undertaking that makes the organization's own materials as well as some private collections available for anyone to read. This project was first in December 2023, and the collection is still in early access. The VGHF it would continually be working to digitize and add more content to the library.
Even though this will be an ongoing endeavor, there is already a whole lot to check out. The library includes out-of-print publications like Electronic Gaming Monthly and Nintendo Power alongside industry trade magazines, which casual players might never have the chance to read otherwise. There are also materials from behind the scenes of game development, such as video recordings of developer Cyan's work on the landmark game Myst and interviews with the team. You can also find press kits, promotional materials and all sorts of other ephemera. Everything is free to browse, just like a regular public library.
In short, this is amazingly cool for gaming nerds.