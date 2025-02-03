The weirdly whimsical PBJ - The Musical hits the App Store on March 26

Who hasn't sat up at night, pondering what it would be like to play a musical mobile game about peanut butter and jelly, performed in faux Shakespearean verse and animated in the style of Terry Gilliam's Monty Python shorts? Well, wonder no more: The absurdist PBJ – The Musical (first previewed at Day of the Devs '24) heads to the App Store on March 26.

Kamibox's PBJ – The Musical is a collaboration between studio founder Philipp Stollenmayer and English musician and comedian Lorraine Bowen, famous for the delightfully whimsical "The Crumble Song." "When I saw Lorraine performing on Britain's Got Talent in 2015, getting the Golden Buzzer from David Walliams, I knew I wanted to make something with her," Stollenmayer said. "The quirkiness of her songs totally resonated with the vibe of my games," which include Sometimes You Die and the thematically similar Bacon – The Game.

Kamibox

PBJ – The Musical borrows elements of Shakespeare's Romeo and Juliet, blending it with musical theatre (performed mostly by children!) and animated paper landscapes from actual cutouts. (When he isn't designing deceptively zany games, Stollenmayer is also a papercraft artist.) Peanut Boy, hailing from a black and white post-war America, steps in for Romeo, while Strawberry Girl, from a colorful and sweet world that raves of royalty, tackles the game's equivalent of Juliet. You control characters through simple taps and drags as you push and pull cutout figures through the diorama.

The developer says that, unlike the Bard's version, this is no tragic play culminating in dual suicides. (Or, at least, not the kind to be sad about.) Kamibox says the game's happy ending involves — surprise! — the creation of the beloved peanut butter and jelly sandwich, which a modern-day Shakespeare may have called "The brightest heaven of invention" as he packed little Susanna's lunchbox.

You can catch a snippet of the zany PBJ – The Musical in the trailer below. It arrives for iPhone and iPad on March 26 for $4. You can preorder it now in the App Store.