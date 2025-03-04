Tony Hawk's Pro Skater 3 + 4 arrives on July 11

After weeks of teasers from Activision and Tony Hawk, the video game publisher has officially announced that Tony Hawk's Pro Skater 3 + 4 will be available on July 11. Iron Galaxy Studios remade the old skateboarding games from the ground up to create an updated version of the classics. The remake includes the original games' content, along with cross-platform online multiplayer for up to eight skaters. Activision says it picks up from where Tony Hawk's Pro Skater 1 + 2 left off, but it didn't mention whether the new title would also come with local multiplayer like its predecessor does.

The new game was developed by a different studio than the one that remade the first two games even though Tony Hawk's Pro Skater 1 + 2 was pretty well-received. Hawk previously revealed that Vicarious Visions, the studio that developed the first remake, was supposed to work on the third and fourth installments, as well. However, that plan was scrapped after the studio got absorbed into Blizzard. The new game will feature new skaters, tricks and brand-new parks. Its skater selection will include legends in the sport — though Bam Margera was notably absent in the roster we were given — as well as newer names, like two-time Olympics champion Yuto Horigome.

Tony Hawk's Pro Skater 3 + 4 will be available for the PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S and Nintendo Switch. For the PC, it can be purchased through Steam, Battle.net and Microsoft Store. Finally, Game Pass Ultimate and PC Game Pass subscribers will be able to play it at launch through the game streaming service. Pre-orders will be available starting today, and those who do purchase in advance will be able to access the Foundry Demo in June. Those willing to pay extra and pre-order the Digital Deluxe and Collector's Editions will be able to access the game earlier on July 8. The Digital Deluxe Edition comes with extra content, while the Collector's Edition comes with a full-size Birdhouse skateboard deck and a printed Tony Hawk autograph.