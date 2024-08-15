Trombone Champ is coming to VR headsets this fall

Trombone Champ , a ridiculous rhythm game that gets funnier the worse you are at it, is coming to virtual reality headsets. You won't have to wait an incredibly long time to try Trombone Champ: Unflattened either: it's coming to Meta Quest, Steam VR and PlayStation VR2 this fall.

Flat2VR Studios worked on the "reimiagining" of Holy Wow Studios' original game. You can perform on a virtual stage as notes careen toward you in a Guitar Hero-esque fashion. Your trombone is customizable as you can spray on the colors of your choosing and have absurd variants of the instrument.

There are more than 50 songs to play through. However, as with Guitar Hero and Rock Band, it's possible to mod the game and add your own tracks and characters. So if you really wanted to toot your way through "Baby One More Time" on a trombone with a fish attached, you could probably do just that.