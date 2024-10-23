Ubisoft has disbanded the team behind Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown

This likely means there will be no sequel or any more DLC.

Ubisoft has disbanded the team behind the recently-released platformer Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown, according to a reputable French journalist. The alleged reason for disbanding the team is a simple one. The game didn’t meet sales expectations and Ubisoft “needed more hands to help on other projects that had a better sales potential.” This is according to a translation published on Reset Era.

"Most of the team members who worked on Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown have shifted to other projects that will benefit from their expertise," Abdelhak Elguess, a senior producer on the game, told Eurogamer.

Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown sold around 300,000 copies during its first few weeks of availability, totaling $15 million in revenue, as indicated by a report by Insider Gaming. These sales figures allegedly “sealed the fate” of the game and its dev team. Ubisoft staffers reportedly pushed higher ups for a sequel, or more DLC, but were allegedly denied.

Oddly, the company’s executives reportedly refused to greenlight a sequel on the grounds that it would cannibalize sales of the original. I’m not sure that’s how sequels work, especially when they come out years after the first game, but whatever.

This is sad for a number of reasons. First of all, the game was great. The Metacritic aggregate review score sits at 86, while user reviews hover at around 8.5 out of ten. I played it and found it to be a fantastic Metroidvania that could easily sit next to some of the classics of the genre, like Hollow Knight and Castlevania: Symphony of the Night.

It’s also a bummer because gamers constantly complain that Ubisoft doesn’t try anything new, instead relying on iterative improvements of its core franchises or applying tried-and-true gameplay mechanics to pre-existing IPs. Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown is a retro-style throwback, sure, but it’s not another lifeless open world map filled with fetch quests and stealth missions.

By all accounts, it also looks to have been a positive development experience. The French journalist who broke this story, Gautoz, said he heard from multiple employees that it was the best game production experience in their lives. It was seen as a “beacon of hope” for “people that were burnt out by” the endless development cycle of Beyond Good and Evil 2.

Why did it underperform? There’s no hard data, but this was a 2D sidescroller that cost a whopping $60. That could be one reason. Only Nintendo can get away with charging full price for retro-style titles.

It’s also worth noting that this was just one of two sidescrolling Prince of Persia games to release this year, which could have injected some confusion into the market. Evil Empire, the team behind Dead Cells, also soft-launched The Rogue Prince of Persia back in May as an early access title. This is a roguelite spin on the traditional franchise games.