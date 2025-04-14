Ubisoft just open-sourced its colorblind assistance tool Chroma

Ubisoft has open-sourced Chroma , the company's in-house colorblind assistance tool. It's available for download via GitHub and is described as a "one-stop solution for detecting color blindness-related issues in games."

Here's how it works. It throws a filter over the game screen that simulates various types of color blindness. This allows testers to flag accessibility issues in real time. The tool uses the Color Oracle algorithm and integrates with both single or dual-screen setups. It works with hotkeys and there's a customizable overlay for adjusting settings. Ubisoft says that applying the filter will not impede game performance.

Ubisoft

It's important to note what this software does and who it's for. It simulates how a person with color blindness will experience a game, allowing devs to take action. It doesn't fix anything on its own. However, knowing is half the battle as they say. This move by Ubisoft should allow other devs to address these concerns before shipping a game out the door.