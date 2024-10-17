Unity mounts a comeback with launch of Unity 6 game engine

Unity has released the latest version of its engine for developing games and interactive experiences. Unity 6 has new workflows for creating online multiplayer games and more tools for projects intended for mobile platforms, including mobile web support for Android and iOS browsers. The engine promises improved performance, particularly in graphics rendering, and adds several features for creating more realistic environments via global lighting and other VFX. And it wouldn't be a tech announcement without some AI component; the company has also released the latest version of its Sentis neural network inference library for using AI models within the Unity engine.

The company took a real hit to its public perception when it attempted to revise its pricing structure last September. The proposed payment model would charge devs a fee whenever a player downloaded their creation. The move led to outcry among game developers, particularly the indie scene. After a leadership shakeup and a massive workforce reduction , the company walked back most of the changes it had announced. This September, the controversial fee was dropped entirely.