Until Dawn remake hits PS5 and PC on October 4

Until Dawn , a beloved PlayStation 4 exclusives , is getting a fresh lick of paint . The narrative horror game has been rebuilt from the ground up in Unreal Engine 5 and now the new version has a very fitting spooky season release date. It’s coming to PlayStation 5 and PC on October 4.

Ballistic Moon, the studio that handled the remake given that original developer Supermassive Games is juggling several other projects , says the focus was on making the game feel more cinematic and intimate. That’s somewhat apt, given that a movie adaptation just started filming.

Those returning to the game will see updated character models, environments, interactable props, visual effects and animations. The switch to UE5 allowed the developers to make the most of upgraded rendering and ray-tracing capabilities too. Death scenes should look more grisly too, thanks to "more realistic real time fluids" and a revamped injury mask system.

Much of the action will now be from a third-person perspective with a controllable camera, rather than the purely fixed angles of the original game. Ballistic Moon also says it added more collectibles and revamped the prologue to tweak the pacing. In addition, the studio is bringing in more accessibility and usability settings to help as many folks as possible experience Until Dawn.