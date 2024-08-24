Valve finally confirms its next game, Deadlock, with a bare-bones Steam page

It’s seemed like everyone this summer has been talking about Valve’s in-development MOBA shooter, Deadlock, except Valve itself. Thousands of people have reportedly played it , some of whom have leaked screenshots and gameplay footage . But Valve has remained silent on the subject. Now, the company has finally confirmed the game’s existence with an official Steam page , which notes that Deadlock “is in early development” and in the hands of playtesters. Unfortunately, that’s about it for the details.

Deadlock is still only available to play via invitation. There’s no release date or even release window on the page, and the 22-second teaser it includes isn’t particularly enlightening. But now that Valve is finally acknowledging this thing publicly, we could see more about it soon. Back in May, YouTuber Tyler McVicker , who has long reported on Valve, described Deadlock as what’s “meant to be Valve's next major competitive game. The next Counter-Strike. The next Dota.”