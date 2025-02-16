Viktor Antonov, art director for Half-Life 2 and Dishonored, has died, according to colleagues

Viktor Antonov, best known for his work as art lead on Half-Life 2 and Dishonored, has reportedly died at age 52. Half-Life writer Marc Laidlaw broke the news in an Instagram Story, and other former colleagues have since taken to social media to pay tribute as well. "I didn't want to say much till I felt it was confirmed, but I learned today that Viktor Antonov, our visionary art lead on HL2, has died," Laidla wrote in the now-expired post, which was reshared by LambdaGeneration on Saturday night.

Antonov got his start in video games working on Redneck Rampage, and in addition to serving as art director for Half-Life 2 and Dishonored, he went on to consult on titles including Doom (2016) and Fallout 4. The Bulgarian artist just recently appeared in a documentary celebrating the 20th anniversary of Half-life 2 this past November.

"RIP Viktor Antonov. I wish I told you how much admiration I had for you but we get caught in our lives until a surprise like this hits us," Raphael Colantonio, founder of Arkane Studios and Wolfeye Studios, wrote on Bluesky. "You were instrumental to the success of Arkane Studios and an inspiration to many of us, also a friend with whom I have many fond memories." In another post, game designer Harvey Smith added, "All this about his impact and talent is true, but I will also always remember how much he made me laugh, with his dry, devastating wit. RIP."