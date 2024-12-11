Watch the Day of the Devs 2024 Game Awards stream here at 12PM ET

Triple-A games like Final Fantasy VII Rebirth, Astro Bot and Silent Hill 2 may get most of the glory at this year's Game Awards but indie developers and gamemakers are getting a spotlight of their own before the big show. Day of the Devs: The Game Awards Edition will air a digital-only broadcast starting at 12PM ET on Wednesday, December 11 on The Game Awards' official YouTube and Twitch channels. The stream is also embedded below.

The Game Awards edition of the Day of the Devs broadcast will feature at least 19 indie games from studios such as Annapurna, Heart Machine, Panic and Riff Raff Games. The indie game event will also feature seven world premieres of upcoming titles, title reveals and release date announcements. This also marks the second year of the Day of the Devs showcase preceding The Game Awards.

The Game Awards will follow the indie game showcase tomorrow starting at 7:30PM ET. Final Fantasy VII Rebirth and Astro Bot are tied for the most nominations at seven each. The Japanese RPG Metaphor: ReFantazio earned six nods. Silent Hill 2 and Balatro finished third with five nominations each. All the previously mentioned titles except for Silent Hill 2 are up for the Game of the Year award along with Black Myth: Wukong and Elden Ring: Shadow of the Erdtree.