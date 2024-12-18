Watch the first 'Exodus' gameplay trailer

After unveiling Exodus just over a year ago at The Game Awards, developer Archetype Entertainment has shown off the first gameplay for the sci-fi RPG. The trailer features a troupe of space mercenaries called Travelers, a lot of battle action and a particularly angry boss bear. It looks a lot like Mass Effect, which isn't a surprise given that the studio employs former Bioware devs, along with ex-employees from 343 and Naughty Dog.

During a livestream, the team revealed that Exodus is set in a post-Earth scenario at a time when humanity has ventured into faraway star systems and created new civilizations. That doesn't mean everything is kumbaya, though, as characters create alliances and compete for resources to make a profit. The game involves genetically modified creatures like the aforementioned bear, along with a valuable element called Livestone created by "Celestials." It also uses time dilation, so when the Travelers make a short jaunt to a star system, much more time may have passed on their homeworld.

Exodus stars Matthew McConaughey in his first video game role and will be published by Wizards of the Coast, Archetype's parent company. There's still no release date, and we don't yet know which character will be played by McConaughey.