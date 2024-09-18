Watch the Game Devs of Color Expo Direct livestream here at 4PM ET

The Game Devs of Color Expo 2024 kicks off on Wednesday. Now in its ninth year (and fourth as an all-virtual conference), the event celebrates and highlights the game industry’s creators of color. The event's Direct livestream today will include over 30 new game announcements and updates (and there will be a corresponding Steam sale!) You can watch the stream here at 4PM ET.

Today’s Direct will include “exclusive reveals, the latest launches, and more updates” and will highlight a diverse group of industry creators from around the world.

The event is orchestrated by Game Devs of Color, a nonprofit that has run the annual conference since its 2016 debut. The group aims to amplify the creative power people of color hold in games. “Creators of color make great games but are often pushed to the margins,” the nonprofit’s webpage states. “We fight to create a better games industry that is intersectional and equitable.”

The event runs from Wednesday through Saturday. Tickets are still available for the whole week of discussions, panels and interviews. Standard pass pricing starts at $50, but a $20 option is available for those who can’t afford the regular ticket cost.

You can check out the kickoff stream below at 4PM ET: