Xbox is considering a PC gaming handheld

It's still years away from reaching shelves, if development gets that far.

Xbox is exploring a PC gaming handheld, Microsoft Gaming CEO Phil Spencer told Bloomberg . In an earlier interview with IGN , Spencer had mentioned a hypothetical “Xbox gaming handheld PC device,” which now appears to be in the early research and prototyping stage.

Spencer told IGN that he liked his Asus ROG Ally, Lenovo Legion Go and Steam Deck and that local play would be important to include if Xbox were to design a handheld console. As Kotaku noted, it's not clear what unique features an Xbox handheld would bring to the table. Still, any new piece of hardware is years away, Spencer told Bloomberg.

For now, work on the Xbox app — which works on existing handhelds — would be the priority, Spencer said, admitting it leaves room for improvement.