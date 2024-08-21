Microsoft's latest accessible controllers include the Xbox Adaptive Joystick

Microsoft also has 3D-printable thumbstick caps and hardware partnerships with 8BitDo and ByoWave.

Xbox continues to impress with its accessibility accommodations for gamers with disabilities. Alongside some updates to the Xbox console lineup, Microsoft unveiled several new controllers on Wednesday to help more people experience the joy of frictionless gaming.

The Xbox Adaptive Joystick fills what Microsoft called a widely expressed “need for an affordable, singular joystick” to use with other Xbox controllers. Designed for people with limited mobility, it has four customizable button inputs on the front, a standard thumbstick and two more mappable bumper and trigger-style buttons.

You can plug the wired stick into the Xbox Adaptive Controller or the console. Alternatively, you can link it with a standard Xbox gamepad using Xbox Controller Assist (solo or couch co-op). The Xbox Adaptive Joystick also has a quarter-inch thread for mounting, adding to its versatility.

The joystick will only cost $30 when it arrives in early 2025.

Microsoft is also rolling out 3D-printable files for adaptive thumbstick toppers, designed for those who have trouble gripping the standard Xbox sticks. You can print adapters in the shapes of a plate, dome, narrow stick, “pull” (a deep, bowl-shaped surface), sphere and a custom base for adding materials like clay or moldable plastic.

Of course, you’ll need to own a 3D printer, use a friend’s or find a professional service to print them. The printable files are free from Xbox Design Lab.

In partnership with 8BitDo, the Lite SE 2.4G Wireless Controller is a gamepad with all inputs on its top surface. It has low-resistance buttons and “highly sensitive” Hall effect joysticks. It even includes a non-slip silicone mat to keep things steady. As a bonus, it includes 8BitDo’s coveted Super Buttons, first packaged with the Nintendo-inspired mechanical keyboard.

The 8BitDo Lite SE 2.4G is available starting today for $60.

Finally, the ByoWave Proteus Controller, revealed earlier this year for Global Accessibility Awareness Day, is now available to order. The innovative, modular gamepad has “snap and play” parts that offer over 100 million combinations tailored to your needs. The Proteus is available for $299 in the US, EU, UK and Canada.