Razer's first controller with Hall effect joysticks is the $200 Wolverine V3 Pro for Xbox and PC

Razer is trying something new — actually, two things. The Wolverine V3 Pro introduces Hall effect joysticks for the first time in a Razer gamepad, and it’s also the company’s first fully wireless controller for Xbox consoles. The Wolverine V3 Pro was designed with esports and high-skill competitive play in mind, and it’s currently available for $200. The Pro and the Wolverine V3 Tournament Edition, a $100 wired version of the new gamepad, are compatible with Xbox and PC. Though the V3 Pro is on the market right now, the V3 Tournament Edition is coming soon.

The Wolverine V3 Pro features extra bumpers for claw-grip players, an eight-way floating D-pad and Viper mouse switches in its four back paddles. The rear paddles have been reimagined since Razer’s Wolverine V2 gamepads — they’re now horizontal bars that curve around the grips, two per side, rather than vertical buttons clustered near the center of the body. The face buttons on the Wolverine V3 are microswitches in a rubberized membrane and they have a 0.65mm actuation distance, just like the V2.

Also like Razer’s previous gamepad line, the V3 Pro communicates with your console or PC via a USB dongle over a 2.4GHz wireless connection. Wired, it has a Tournament Mode that nets a 1000Hz polling rate, and this can be toggled on or off at will. The whole gamepad can be customized in the Razer Controller App, with options including thumbstick sensitivity, button remapping, haptic strength and profile creation. The triggers on the V3 controllers have a physical switch with two settings: full pull or mouse click.

As the top-tier option in this new line, the V3 Pro has rubberized grips, RGB lights on the front Razer logo, and it comes with a carrying case and accessories. These include a 10-foot braided cable (USB to USB-C) and two swappable thumbstick caps — one tall and concave, the other short and domed. The standard thumbsticks are short and concave. But the big news here is still the Hall effect joysticks, a feature that should prevent drift and enable more precise aiming.

Hall effect sensors are the emerging standard in anti-drift gamepads, though the technology isn’t ubiquitous quite yet. Sony, Xbox and Nintendo have yet to release first-party gamepads with Hall effect joysticks, though they’ve all received criticism for stick drift this generation. Even the $180 Xbox Elite Wireless Controller Series 2 doesn’t have Hall effect thumbsticks. The most accessible storefront for drift-immune controllers is 8BitDo, which offers a range of wireless and wired gamepads for Xbox, PlayStation, Switch, PC and Android, plenty of which use Hall effect tech. These controllers generally cost between $30 and $70, and the 8BitDo product page has a helpful little logo on all of its Hall effect products.

Side story: The original gamepad for the Sega Dreamcast used Hall effect sensors in its sticks way back in 1998. While the idea has been widely implemented in modern triggers, the industry is just now applying this upgrade to joysticks on a mass scale.

Of course, Razer’s Wolverine V3 Pro — which costs $200 — is a premium gamepad with lots of upgraded parts and customization options, not just the sexy thumbsticks. I spent a few days with the V3 Pro, mainly playing rounds of Overwatch 2 on Xbox Series S, and I found the controller to be snappy and surprisingly compact, even for my very tiny hands. The face buttons and mouse-click triggers sound great and feel crisp, while the joysticks are precise — they require a little more force than the wireless Forza Horizon 5 Xbox controller I generally use, but they’re nice and accurate. Everything on the V3 Pro is within reach at any given time: My left thumb can literally fall straight from the stick to the D-pad, and the face buttons are snuggled up next to the right stick. The rear paddles are infinitely clicky, and even without mapping them to anything, I enjoy pressing them just for the sound. I wonder if some players may find the paddles intrusive, since they’re literally part of the grip, but I appreciate their placement because it makes them incredibly easy to use.

And yes, the V3 Pro does have RGB detailing, but it’s subtle for Razer. There are no long lines of customizable lights wrapping around the gamepad — instead, only the small RAZER logo lights up. As a fan of pretty lights on my gaming accessories, I dig it.

The $100 V3 Tournament Edition features the same button layout and internals as the Pro, but it’s wired, it has a textured plastic grip, it doesn’t have RGB details and it doesn’t include a carrying case or additional thumbsticks. It’s also for Xbox and PC, and it should hit the market in "Q3 2024" — so, by the end of September.

