Starfield update offers a new vehicle and improved framerates for Xbox Series S

The new update from Bethesda adds the REV-8 and higher frame rates for the cheaper current-gen Xbox to the game.

A new Starfield update from Bethesda adds an off-road vehicle called the REV-8 to your garage and higher frame rates for players with a Xbox Series S. Bethesda announced the new features for Starfield on its X page and a new trailer on YouTube .

The REV-8 is a four wheeled, all-terrain beast with all sorts of interesting features for your universe-exploring needs. The new vehicle includes a mounted turret to blow away hostile enemies and a thick layer of armor to keep you safe from unfriendly fire. The REV-8 also has rear boosters for those moments when you need to flee the scene fast and undercarriage boosters to help you glide across chasms and canyons. There’s even a place for Vasco to sit so it can conveniently remind you when you’re driving too fast.

You can pick up your REV-8 from the ship technician. It will also appear near your ship after landing once you’ve purchased it.

The new Starfield update also comes with a bunch of display tweaks for players on the Xbox Series S console. There’s new options for your frame rate target at 30, 40, 60 or “uncapped” fps. If you don’t have a variable refresh rate (VRR) display that can run 120kz, the 30 and 60 fps options are still usable.

The update also allows you to choose between prioritizing visuals and performance in your game while maintaining your selected frame rate. Bethesda recommends making “performance” the priority if you're running 60 fps or higher.

The new graphics update also lets you toggle vertical synchronization (Vsync) on and off in your game. Vsync prevents screen tearing from occurring during the game by syncing the frame of the graphic cards with the refresh rate of the monitor. So if you turn off, you run the risk of screen tearing but it won’t limit your frame rate.