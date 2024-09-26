The Final Fantasy Pixel Remaster series finally arrives on Xbox

Engadget has been testing and reviewing consumer tech since 2004. Our stories may include affiliate links; if you buy something through a link, we may earn a commission. Read more about how we evaluate products .

The classics are remade with updated pixel graphics and a new score.

Square Enix’s terrific Final Fantasy Pixel Remaster series has finally made its way to Xbox. The 1980s and ’90s classics, which arrived on PC and mobile starting in 2021 and Switch and PS4 last year, are now available on Xbox Series X/S.

The Xbox Store sells the six-game series in a $75 bundle ($60 for a limited time). Alternatively, you can buy the individual installments for prices ranging from $12 to $18 (on sale now for $9.59 to $14.39).

The series remasters Final Fantasy I through Final Fantasy VI with updated pixel graphics designed to pop on modern HD displays. The games also have remastered soundtracks (and the option to switch back to the chiptune-tastic originals). You can also choose between updated fonts and the originals.

Square Enix

Gameplay customizations include options to boost experience gains (up to 4x) or turn off random encounters for a breezier play-through. For an even easier run, you can turn on auto-battle.

Along with the Final Fantasy classics, Square Enix’s Trials of Mana ($50) and Legend of Mana ($30) are also now on Xbox. In addition, the Dragon Quest III HD-2D Remake is available for pre-order ($60) ahead of its November 14 release date.