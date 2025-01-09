The next Xbox Developer Direct showcase is set for January 23

For the third year running, Xbox is kicking off its annual slate of games showcases with a Developer Direct. The latest edition will take place on January 23 at 1PM ET.

As always, the Developer Direct will take a deep dive into several upcoming Xbox games. The developers of South of Midnight , Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 and Doom: The Dark Ages will reveal more details about those projects. Perhaps we'll even get a release date or two. On top of that, Xbox is promising a visit to another mystery studio that will show off a brand-new game.