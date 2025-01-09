The next Xbox Developer Direct showcase is set for January 23
Expect details on South of Midnight, Clair Obscur: Expedition 33, Doom: The Dark Ages and a new game.
For the third year running, Xbox is kicking off its annual slate of games showcases with a Developer Direct. The latest edition will take place on January 23 at 1PM ET.
As always, the Developer Direct will take a deep dive into several upcoming Xbox games. The developers of , and will reveal more details about those projects. Perhaps we'll even get a release date or two. On top of that, Xbox is a visit to another mystery studio that will show off a brand-new game.
The first Developer Direct included the reveal and news of the immediate release of the wonderful . So here's hoping for a surprise that's just as delectable. Even so, South of Midnight and Doom: The Dark Ages are among the games I'm most looking forward to this year, so I'm happy to get another look at those. Let's just keep our fingers crossed that the Developer Direct won't include any word about delays.